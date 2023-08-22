Americans between 35 and 50 are binge-drinking and smoking weed more than ever





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (skip to 03:20)

According to the US national institutes of health, Americans between the age of 35 and 50 are binge drinking and using cannabis at the highest levels ever recorded.

Roughly 30% admitted to binge drinking last year according to a survey and marijuana use also sat at around the same level.

This is a significant increase from 2012 when they last did the study, where binge drinking was at 23% and marijuana use was at 13% for the same age group.

According to Friedman, 4% of the group also admitted to using a hallucinogen, which is twice as many as the year before.

2022 is a year after COVID, maybe this incredible increase is people who lost their jobs, who were stressed out… maybe that is why people were drinking more. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I always think kids outgrow that binge drinking. For me it was very much an early 20s thing. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

