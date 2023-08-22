Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected
Clarence Ford speaks with Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
Tensions are high in Zimbabwe as the country prepares for their national elections.
According to Human Rights watch, tomorrows elections cannot be free or fair.
RELATED: HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news'
Opposition parties, particularly in rural areas, have been unable to safely campaign and one potential candidate, Savior Kasukuwere, was disqualified for being out of Zimbabwe for 18 months.
The current President and leader of Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be running for another term.
RELATED: Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy
He has been in power since 2017.JJ Cornish, Journalist
The other leading candidate is Nelson Chamisa.
Cornish expects a run-off as neither candidate is likely to get a 51% majority.
A very very close result is expected.JJ Cornish, Journalist
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green
