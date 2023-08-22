Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected





Clarence Ford speaks with Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Tensions are high in Zimbabwe as the country prepares for their national elections.

According to Human Rights watch, tomorrows elections cannot be free or fair.

Opposition parties, particularly in rural areas, have been unable to safely campaign and one potential candidate, Savior Kasukuwere, was disqualified for being out of Zimbabwe for 18 months.

The current President and leader of Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be running for another term.

He has been in power since 2017. JJ Cornish, Journalist

The other leading candidate is Nelson Chamisa.

Cornish expects a run-off as neither candidate is likely to get a 51% majority.

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

A very very close result is expected. JJ Cornish, Journalist

Listen to the interview for more.