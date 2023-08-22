[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news. Skip to 6.41 for this story.
What would you do if your dog ate your passport just before you were to fly to your wedding destination in Italy?
Friedman's asking because this happened to a soon-to-be-married couple (hopefully) from Boston.
Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri are set to get married on 31 August and are scheduled to fly out to their wedding destination in Italy on Friday, 25 August.
BUT... their pet, Chickie had other plans.
The golden retriever chomped up pages of the groom's passport, grounding him until he can get a brand new one.
Reports confirm that Frattaroli's almost wife and family already flew out to the destination - hopefully, he won't be sitting on the couch while his bride waits at the altar.
In interviews, Frattaroli says that he has enlisted a local congressman for help in getting a new passport but admits to being "a little stressed" and is hoping that "things will work itself out."
The story has made international headlines, watch below (can you even be mad at this cute face?)
Friedman asks, what if this happened in South Africa? Hold on... she has an answer.
Imagine this happened in South Africa, you go to Home Affairs now to get a new passport last minute.com, you'll miss the wedding.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
You know what they say if it's meant to be, it'll find a way to be!
Ford also asks, what was this dog thinking - is this dog against marriage or didn't he want his dad to leave?
More from Lifestyle
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk
A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month.Read More
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?
Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.Read More
Polokwane local studies medicine in UK after SA universities reject him
An SA medical student at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK talks about the bridging course that got him here.Read More
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre
The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you.Read More
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert
Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'
Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda.Read More
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.Read More
Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone
Don’t believe the hype. Menopausal women don’t all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels.Read More
[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare
A leopard’s attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away.Read More