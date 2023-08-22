[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips





Luis Rubiales has come under fire for giving forward player, Jenni Hermoso an unwelcome kiss on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on stage during the official post-match ceremony which was captured on camera while she received her medal; the moment prompted outrage on social media with some users calling the soccer boss's behaviour "inappropriate."

Hermoso said on an Instagram Live video related to the kiss, “But what can I do? I didn’t like it, eh."

Rubiales was criticised widely by Spanish politicians and Equality Minister Irene Montero said it was a display of “sexual violence.” Spain’s minister of culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, said the kiss was “unacceptable”.

On Monday, (21 August) Rubiales issued an apology with this video posted to social media.

In the video, Rubiales calls his behaviour "a mistake" saying he will "learn" from this and reacted out of "exuberance" with no "ill intention."

I have no choice but to apologise and to learn from this … and when representing the federation take more care. Certainly, I made a mistake and I have to acknowledge that. It was done without any ill intention in a moment of the highest exuberance. Here we saw it as natural and normal but outside it has caused a commotion. Luis Rubiales, Spain's Football Chief

Hermoso has not responded to Rubiales' apology yet but she's still celebrating their win on Instagram.

