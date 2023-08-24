Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday!





This Sunday Lizette Volkwyn takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our music playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80s & 90s hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.

Volkwyn is master life coach, published author, international keynote speaker, and one of only two certified PEI human lie detectors in South Africa.

In addition to her work as a human lie detector, Lizette offers personal life coaching, sales, leadership and communication training, self-discovery workshops, group coaching, and online marketing training.

She has completed more than 25 000 one-on-one coaching hours with clients in more than 20 countries, and authored a book about self-discovery and exploration titled, Finding Me, which has sold more than 2 500 copies.

This Sunday, she'll dig into our music archive and play tracks from some of his favourite musicians and singers, including Blondie, Shania Twain, Tina Turner and many more.

So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10 am.

