Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Lizette Volkwyn this Sunday!
This Sunday Lizette Volkwyn takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our music playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80s & 90s hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.
Volkwyn is master life coach, published author, international keynote speaker, and one of only two certified PEI human lie detectors in South Africa.
In addition to her work as a human lie detector, Lizette offers personal life coaching, sales, leadership and communication training, self-discovery workshops, group coaching, and online marketing training.
She has completed more than 25 000 one-on-one coaching hours with clients in more than 20 countries, and authored a book about self-discovery and exploration titled, Finding Me, which has sold more than 2 500 copies.
This Sunday, she'll dig into our music archive and play tracks from some of his favourite musicians and singers, including Blondie, Shania Twain, Tina Turner and many more.
So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10 am.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
More from Entertainment
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon?
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix.Read More
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’
It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.Read More
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life
The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time.Read More
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows
Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! China.Read More
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out
Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out.Read More
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste?
Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert.Read More
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl
The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.Read More
Ready or not, Lauryn Hill reunites with The Fugees for her 25th anniversary tour
Lauryn Hill's tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.'Read More
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber (and others) hop off the Scooter Braun train
Celebrity manager Scooter Braun appears to be losing many of his biggest clients. Here's what we know...Read More