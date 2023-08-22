Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January!
The 'Theuns Jordaan Tribute' is making its way to Cape Town and will touch down in the Mother City streets on 6 January 2024.
With performances by iconic legends like Steve Hofmeyr, Juanita Du Plessis, Kurt Darren, Ray Dylan, Jay Ricus Nel, Dozi, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Bok van Blerk, Lianie May, Jacques du Plessis, Liezel Pieters and Danny Smoke, you're going to be in for a night of epic performances.
Of course, Dozi's full-length version of Jordaan's "Bloutrain" is also set to leave the crowd breathless as it did earlier this year when he performed it at Loftus Versfeld.
According to critics, "this was one of the best African live performances ever."
While 6 January 2024 seems far, tickets sell fast, so make sure you get yours over here.
Can't wait until then? Get a taste of the night with Dozi's legendary performance below.
See you there, Cape Town because local is lekker!
This article first appeared on KFM : Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January!
