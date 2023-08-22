Cavendish Square informal traders benefit from upgrade ahead of festive period

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’ South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala. 22 August 2023 5:02 PM
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday. 22 August 2023 4:10 PM
Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth. 22 August 2023 2:53 PM
View all Local
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton. 22 August 2023 11:57 AM
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships. 22 August 2023 9:23 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 23 August 2023 5:32 AM
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month. 22 August 2023 2:04 PM
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women? Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants. 22 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win... 22 August 2023 1:14 PM
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup? Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this questi... 22 August 2023 10:03 AM
View all Sport
Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January! With reviews like, 'one of the best African live performances ever' from Dozi and other local stars, you won't want to miss this. 22 August 2023 1:19 PM
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer. 22 August 2023 8:50 AM
It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two Rihanna reportedly gave birth to another baby boy. 22 August 2023 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch [WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023. 22 August 2023 3:20 PM
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it! UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day. 22 August 2023 1:51 PM
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia. 22 August 2023 1:47 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cavendish Square informal traders benefit from upgrade ahead of festive period

22 August 2023 2:37 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Claremont
Old Mutual
Cavendish Square
Cavendish

Mall owners Old Mutual Property says the upgrades will signal a new beginning for Cavendish Square Claremont Traders Association.

Recognising the potential of the project, the traders and Old Mutual Property have agreed to join forces to ensure that the appeal of the street is maximised, said shopping centre owner Old Mutual Property.

cavendish-rennovation-artists-impression-1jpg

The informal trading area outside Claremont's Cavendish Square Mall is to be transformed into an outdoor boulevard.

Old Mutual Property, which owns the shopping centre, said work began on the site last month and is expected to be completed prior to the 2023 festive season, to enable traders to benefit from the increased footfall.

"Being outside, shoppers and the traders are exposed to the weather, which has frequently prevented the traders from operating, and impacted their ability to run sustainable businesses," said the property owner in a statement.

It said the new kiosks will be kitted out with electricity and water and that they will have access to Wi-Fi.

It adds that the refurb will help traders to grow their businesses.

While the renovations are taking place, the traders will be going on a business coaching programme, covering everything from marketing, to finance, operations, business strategy and logistics.

Old Mutual Property

They will also be geared up with digital payment processes so that visitors to their stalls will be able to purchase using credit cards and smart phone apps such as SnapScan, when the market re-opens.

Old Mutual Property

The upgrades follow on from the extensive upgrades which have been completed on the ground and first floors inside Cavendish Square.




22 August 2023 2:37 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Claremont
Old Mutual
Cavendish Square
Cavendish

More from Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’

22 August 2023 5:02 PM

South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

22 August 2023 4:10 PM

Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk

Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course

22 August 2023 2:53 PM

Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hanover Park Residents Sick of Dog Fighting – Suspect Nabbed / Facebook: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Dog fighting suspect arrested after being nabbed by Hanover Park residents

22 August 2023 2:18 PM

Warning, some may find the images disturbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?

22 August 2023 1:58 PM

Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BRICS / Wikimedia Commons: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации

'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin

22 August 2023 1:47 PM

The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram screengrab

'I am tired' - Fatima Sydow needs help fighting stage 4 Cancer

22 August 2023 12:45 PM

As Fatima Sydow's Cancer progresses, she's asking for financial help and prayers to assist during this difficult time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

22 August 2023 12:22 PM

The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'We were put on they very next flight to SA' - Chris Maroleng deported from Zim

22 August 2023 12:10 PM

The deportation of Good Governance Africa' Chris Maroleng and team comes days before Zimbabwe holds its 23 August general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of Brics Summit / Twitter: @PresidencyZA

[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit

22 August 2023 11:57 AM

The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lifestyle

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

Local

SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’

Local

EWN Highlights

Brazil high court rules homophobia punishable by prison

23 August 2023 8:29 AM

Zimbabwe to vote in uphill election for defiant opposition

23 August 2023 8:16 AM

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return from exile

23 August 2023 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA