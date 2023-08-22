Cavendish Square informal traders benefit from upgrade ahead of festive period





Recognising the potential of the project, the traders and Old Mutual Property have agreed to join forces to ensure that the appeal of the street is maximised, said shopping centre owner Old Mutual Property.

The informal trading area outside Claremont's Cavendish Square Mall is to be transformed into an outdoor boulevard.

Old Mutual Property, which owns the shopping centre, said work began on the site last month and is expected to be completed prior to the 2023 festive season, to enable traders to benefit from the increased footfall.

"Being outside, shoppers and the traders are exposed to the weather, which has frequently prevented the traders from operating, and impacted their ability to run sustainable businesses," said the property owner in a statement.

It said the new kiosks will be kitted out with electricity and water and that they will have access to Wi-Fi.

It adds that the refurb will help traders to grow their businesses.

While the renovations are taking place, the traders will be going on a business coaching programme, covering everything from marketing, to finance, operations, business strategy and logistics. Old Mutual Property

They will also be geared up with digital payment processes so that visitors to their stalls will be able to purchase using credit cards and smart phone apps such as SnapScan, when the market re-opens. Old Mutual Property

The upgrades follow on from the extensive upgrades which have been completed on the ground and first floors inside Cavendish Square.