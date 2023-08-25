Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co





This week, I indulged at the delightful Big Bay Waffle Company in Eden on the Bay in Bloubergstrand.

Where and what: A quaint and affordable family-friendly Belgian waffle restaurant in Eden on the Bay.

Address: Eden on the Bay Mall (Shop 22)

Operation Time: Monday – Sunday (8 am-7 pm)

You never need a reason to indulge in delightful waffles and give in to your sweet tooth cravings. But, if you were looking for one, then take this as your sign and visit Big Bay Waffle Company, a quaint restaurant located inside Eden on the Bay Mall in Bloubergstrand.

Big Bay Waffle Company is a gem and quite popular amongst the residents in Bloubergstrand and the overall Milnerton area. Its intimate yet simple setting is inviting and instantly makes you feel welcome. It gives you a taste of Belgium through its fresh waffles and its signature wallpiece right next to the entrance.

Visit during the mornings for the buzzing and exciting atmosphere of a new day, the afternoons for a relaxing midday break or as the sun sets for your personal post-work treat. Regardless of the time of your visit, Big Bay Waffle Company is always ready for you.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted with smiles and once comfortable, the lilac menus will be placed on your table. Waffles are divided into two sections: sweet and savoury. Your choice all depends on your mood and cravings.

Order a sweet waffle and try the old-fashioned waffle (light and crispy dusted with icing sugar) or experience the Liege waffle, a traditional Belgian waffle (it's soft, sweetened with pearl sugar and dusted with icing sugar). You can always make it more delightful by adding multiple ‘dinges’ as they phrase it on top of your waffle such as Nutella, seasonal berries, lemon curd, crisp bacon and grilled bananas. Alternatively, select from a range of savoury waffles.

BUDGET:

This waffle restaurant is budget-friendly:

· Sweet waffles (Old fashioned or Liege) are R29 and toppings range between R16-R25

· Savoury waffles range between R65-R92

· Milkshakes/Hot Beverages/Cold Beverages range between R19-R40

PRO TIP:

If you aren’t sure, ask one of the friendly staff and they’ll help you pick.

