Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to export avos to China: ‘this is a brand-new frontier’ South African avocado growers will soon be able to export to China. 25 August 2023 12:57 PM
Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city... 25 August 2023 7:05 AM
Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song Former President Thabo Mbeki said while there was no such a policy to kill farmers in the African National Congress (ANC), there w... 25 August 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-found... 24 August 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’ Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip). 25 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born The legendary actor passed away in October 2020. 25 August 2023 8:41 AM
Is the sexy Force with Netflix's latest Star Wars spin-off, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' is scheduled to be released on 23 December on Netflix. 24 August 2023 6:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co

25 August 2023 8:05 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
affordable food
#travel
cape town lifestyle
#capetown

Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.

This week, I indulged at the delightful Big Bay Waffle Company in Eden on the Bay in Bloubergstrand.

Where and what: A quaint and affordable family-friendly Belgian waffle restaurant in Eden on the Bay.

Address: Eden on the Bay Mall (Shop 22)

Operation Time: Monday – Sunday (8 am-7 pm)

You never need a reason to indulge in delightful waffles and give in to your sweet tooth cravings. But, if you were looking for one, then take this as your sign and visit Big Bay Waffle Company, a quaint restaurant located inside Eden on the Bay Mall in Bloubergstrand.

img-0585jpg

Big Bay Waffle Company is a gem and quite popular amongst the residents in Bloubergstrand and the overall Milnerton area. Its intimate yet simple setting is inviting and instantly makes you feel welcome. It gives you a taste of Belgium through its fresh waffles and its signature wallpiece right next to the entrance.

Visit during the mornings for the buzzing and exciting atmosphere of a new day, the afternoons for a relaxing midday break or as the sun sets for your personal post-work treat. Regardless of the time of your visit, Big Bay Waffle Company is always ready for you.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted with smiles and once comfortable, the lilac menus will be placed on your table. Waffles are divided into two sections: sweet and savoury. Your choice all depends on your mood and cravings.

Order a sweet waffle and try the old-fashioned waffle (light and crispy dusted with icing sugar) or experience the Liege waffle, a traditional Belgian waffle (it's soft, sweetened with pearl sugar and dusted with icing sugar). You can always make it more delightful by adding multiple ‘dinges’ as they phrase it on top of your waffle such as Nutella, seasonal berries, lemon curd, crisp bacon and grilled bananas. Alternatively, select from a range of savoury waffles.

img-0530jpg

BUDGET:

This waffle restaurant is budget-friendly:

· Sweet waffles (Old fashioned or Liege) are R29 and toppings range between R16-R25

· Savoury waffles range between R65-R92

· Milkshakes/Hot Beverages/Cold Beverages range between R19-R40

PRO TIP:

If you aren’t sure, ask one of the friendly staff and they’ll help you pick.

Big Bay Waffle company social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES

CHECK OUT THESE 3 OTHER SPOTS TOO:

Try the famous R40 bubble waffle Get your fill at Johnny's Shawarma Indulge in Asian inspired dessert at Cafe Chiffon

LISTEN TO HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ABOUT BIG BAY WAFFLE CO:


This article first appeared on KFM : Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co




25 August 2023 8:05 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
affordable food
#travel
cape town lifestyle
#capetown

More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus

We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

14 August 2023 8:13 AM

Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg

14 August 2023 7:52 AM

Ute Hermanus hangs out at The Commons, a popular spot in Muizenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

4 May 2023 8:59 AM

Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Promenade Mondays with Ute Hermanus

Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels

20 January 2023 7:38 AM

Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

6 October 2022 2:48 PM

Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

World

Trevor Noah chats to Kfm about life and his (almost) sold-out shows in Cape Town

Entertainment

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

25 August 2023 3:11 PM

Xaba confident Parly committee will have new PP candidate by Tuesday

25 August 2023 2:16 PM

'We don't feel there's a decrease in crime': Cape Flats Forum on WC crime stats

25 August 2023 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA