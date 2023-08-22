Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?
Aubrey Masango speaks to hair restoration expert Dr Kashmal Kalan about Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT).
Hair loss affects everyone, no matter your gender, genetics or ethnicity.
The one thing that unites us as people is definitely the fact that hair loss affects everyone.
While males generally bald due to genetics, women often lose their hair as a result of traction alopecia.
This refers to hair loss caused by continuously pulling the hair to accommodate different hairstyles.
Kalan says this type of hair loss is common in African women as they often do braids and cornrows, and make use of chemical relaxers to try to straighten more curly and textured hair.
What you tend to see over many years is the hairline just moon walking back… After pulling on those follicles tightly over a considerable period of time, those follicles eventually get fed up, and weaken… that’s when balding starts to arise.Dr Kashmal Kalan, hair restoration expert
A unified treatment for getting back hair that has been lost is through Hair Restoration Surgery, also known as Follicular Unit Extraction.
Through this process, follicles are individually extracted from the back and sides of your scalp and physically relocated and replanted in areas where you have balded away.
It can take between six to nine months before new hairs start to come through.
Once replaced, the follicles will match your hair texture and style 100%, Kalan says.
By creating the right environment and giving them the love that they require, those follicles will then grow back, and you will regain the hair that you lost in an area.Dr Kashmal Kalan, hair restoration expert
While hair transplants have been widely popular across the globe, the procedure has only gained traction in South Africa in the last five years.
Kalan says he has also seen a greater acceptance of it post COVID-19.
I can’t pinpoint exactly what that would be alluded to, but there has just been a greater acceptance for people wanting to be their best, feel their best, and look their best.Dr Kashmal Kalan, hair restoration expert
He adds that it is not just about the cosmetics behind the procedure but rather restoring a patient’s confidence.
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/J-D50rg44aw
