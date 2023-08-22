Dog fighting suspect arrested after being nabbed by Hanover Park residents





Last night a complaint was lodged with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s 24/7 Inspector Control Room about dog fighting that was in progress in Hanover Park. Inspector Lwazi Ntungele was immediately dispatched to investigate the matter.

When Inspector Ntungele arrived at the scene, the community already apprehended one of the suspects and kept the injured dog safe. Unfortunately, the other suspects fled the scene. We are led to believe that the group of suspects are all teenagers.

A severely injured female Pitbull dog was found by Inspector Ntungele. The dog had multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb. It is evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dog fighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment.

The suspect was taken to the Philippi South African Police Service (SAPS), where he was detained and charged in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

The SPCA is following up on leads to trace the rest of the suspects so that they can also be arrested and charged. We are appealing to the public to please come forward with information – 021 700 4158/9.

We are heartened by the actions of this community. It’s truly inspiring to see a community come together with a united purpose to put an end to the cruel and illegal activity of dog fighting. This collective effort demonstrates a strong commitment to animal welfare and a desire to create a safer and more compassionate environment for both animals and people. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector

The Law

Dog fighting is illegal in South Africa. A person found guilty of any involvement in dog fighting is liable for a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.

It is a crime to be involved in any way with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting. It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals.

Moreover, it is a criminal offence to incite, encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight. It is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment.

It is also considered a crime to allow any of these activities to take place on a property you own, live on or have control of.

It is a crime to watch dog fighting as is being on the same property where dog fighting is taking place.

Hanover Park Residents Sick of Dog Fighting – Suspect Nabbed / Facebook: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Report Any Act of Illegal Dog Fighting

Cruelty reports can be made in strict confidence by emailing inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za or telephonically by calling 021 700 4158/9 during office hours. You can also report cruelty online on our website or by calling the after-hour number 083 326 1604.

Article published courtesy of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.