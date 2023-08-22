Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk
Pippa Hudson speaks to the film’s directors, Paul Meyer and Gerhard Painter of Luma Animation.
Each day this week 3 Cape Talk listeners will win tickets to take their families to a special September screening of this film.
The tickets will be given away in clusters of four and the lucky families will be among the first to see this movie on 3 September.
So, what can winners expect?
The movie is a CGI, sci-fi-themed, action-adventure film which centers around 14-year-old Norman who is trying to save the galaxy from the evil intergalactic villain Zolthard.
This movie has been in the making for years, and Meyer says it is like a family-friendly mashup of ‘inner space’ and ‘invasion of the body snatchers.’
While this movie is entirely locally made, the characters are all American as this project was originally set in motion by another studio before Luma took over.
We just went with it as boldly and confidently as possible.Paul Meyer, Director - Headspace
All the voices are by local actors, and they do an incredible job, especially with the American accents.Paul Meyer, Director - Headspace
Headspace will be invading a cinema near you on 15 September.
Listen to the interview above for more.
