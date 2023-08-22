Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course
Clarence Ford speaks to Igsaan Hugo, the Skills Development Director and Facilitator at Seriti about their initiative to empower women from previously disadvantaged areas and groups through a free plumbing maintenance course.
Listen to the details below.
Seriti is registered as a non-profit (NPC) and aims to teach women entry-level plumbing skills to upskill them and give them financial independence.
The organisation is self-funded and teaches women how to repair things for preventative maintenance with a free 13-week course that's facilitated by Hugo.
In the last five years, the organisation has trained over 7000 women.
Currently, the organisation is teaching a group of 41 women from communities around Cape Town like Hanover Park, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Eerste River.
Hugo uses his Economics degree to teach these women basic introduction to plumbing with theory and practical lessons while combining entrepreneurial theory.
Hugo has decided to merge plumbing with entrepreneurship so that these women can be good at both these things.
You get good artisans but poor business people and poor artisans but good business people.Igsaan Hugo, Skills Development Director and Facilitator - Seriti
Hugo says that it's important for women to upskill themselves and take ownership of their lives and finances without feeling like they're dependent on a man who doesn't treat them well.
As for why Hugo is doing this, he says it's to honour his wife, Shafieka Hugo - who has stood by him for 23 years and to show others that there are no failures in life - only lessons.
Hugo's wife says that most of the women who have graduated this course said they feel "empowered" while others went on to start businesses of their own through networking.
If you'd like to upskill yourself, join Seriti by contacting Igsaan Hugo at 082 330 0288 or find the organisation on Facebook @SeritiSkillsDevelopmentNPC
Here's to ordinary people with passion and commitment doing EXTRAordinary things for others.
More from Local
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’
South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala.Read More
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away
Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday.Read More
Cavendish Square informal traders benefit from upgrade ahead of festive period
Mall owners Old Mutual Property says the upgrades will signal a new beginning for Cavendish Square Claremont Traders Association.Read More
Dog fighting suspect arrested after being nabbed by Hanover Park residents
Warning, some may find the images disturbing.Read More
[LISTEN] What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?
Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.Read More
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin
The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.Read More
'I am tired' - Fatima Sydow needs help fighting stage 4 Cancer
As Fatima Sydow's Cancer progresses, she's asking for financial help and prayers to assist during this difficult time.Read More
Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.Read More
'We were put on they very next flight to SA' - Chris Maroleng deported from Zim
The deportation of Good Governance Africa' Chris Maroleng and team comes days before Zimbabwe holds its 23 August general elections.Read More