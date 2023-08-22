How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future





Bruce Whitfield talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

The book is written by South African crypto-technologist Steven Sidley, co-author of‘Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks’.

This book can be seen as extension of the first book that Steven and Simon Dingle wrote together, but here instead of focusing on the money aspect of the crypto industry, Steven is looking at the ownership and identity question.... an optimistic take on how crypto and identity can lead to things self sovereignty and _real _ownership over your own stuff going into the future. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Essentially what he's looking at... is the brave new world which we're transitioning into, the world of Web 3.0... which is the era of the owned Internet, in other words the commoditisation of all of this digital commons that we have through things like the protocols that back the likes of Bitcoin that allow us to provide scarcity in a digital environment... Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We're just starting to figure out now that if we can have digital scarcity we can take something that is naturally abundant like data, we can put a price on it, limit it by using clever code and cryptography. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This has huge implications for privacy and data protection... now that I have this effectively individual digital fingerprint online it means I can't be emulated, I can't be copied, I can't be piggybacked off? Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It makes you more valuable... It also means attaching all your reputational risk... Now I am I, you are you and our reputation is tied to ourselves, our identity effectively becomes our wallet or your credit pass to all your goods, services and opportunities that could be attached to you and your reputation, and your _actual _credit balance too. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Steven unpacks some of these implications... When these concepts get intermeshed with identity, we get to a very interesting future where, depending on who controls that identity and that access to ownership and runs those codes, we have either a very secure future for individuals where we are very empowered... or it could be quite a scary, centralised future where your governments might own your identity and not you. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

You should be reading it if you want to catch up on what the present and the near-term future of the crypto and the blockchain industry is for organisations and individuals, or anyone who is interested in the ideas of ownership and identity... which really should be everyone, it goes way beyond Bitcoin and Etherium and gives a good overview. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

‘Crypto’, a loose term that means many things to different people, only entered the public consciousness within the last five years or so, now evident by the volume of public discussion, commentary and analysis spread across every conceivable media outlet.

Cryptography has been around for millennia, but Bitcoin only arose in 2009, and it was the spark that has taken crypto from a small group of enthusiasts into a many-tentacled creature, now attaching itself to an astonishing number of projects across all manner of applications, challenging both public and private power centres and long-established norms as it spreads.

Starting with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, a whole new host of life-forms have emerged – NFTs, the metaverse, Defi, Web3 and DAOs – all of them changing the very notion of ownership. It’s Mine digs into the history and concept of ‘ownership’, which ecosystems nurture it, and where we are now. Filled with anecdotes, observations and interviews, the book takes an entertaining and accessible look at how Bitcoin made its mark, how its technology is being re-purposed to enable a revolution, and (in non-technical terms) how it all works. It explores how these new crypto ‘life-forms’ will interact with the rest of the virtual and physical world, while making some very rich and some very poor.

