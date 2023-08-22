How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future
Bruce Whitfield talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
She reviewed 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.
The book is written by South African crypto-technologist Steven Sidley, co-author of‘Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks’.
This book can be seen as extension of the first book that Steven and Simon Dingle wrote together, but here instead of focusing on the money aspect of the crypto industry, Steven is looking at the ownership and identity question.... an optimistic take on how crypto and identity can lead to things self sovereignty and _real _ownership over your own stuff going into the future.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Essentially what he's looking at... is the brave new world which we're transitioning into, the world of Web 3.0... which is the era of the owned Internet, in other words the commoditisation of all of this digital commons that we have through things like the protocols that back the likes of Bitcoin that allow us to provide scarcity in a digital environment...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
We're just starting to figure out now that if we can have digital scarcity we can take something that is naturally abundant like data, we can put a price on it, limit it by using clever code and cryptography.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
This has huge implications for privacy and data protection... now that I have this effectively individual digital fingerprint online it means I can't be emulated, I can't be copied, I can't be piggybacked off?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
It makes you more valuable... It also means attaching all your reputational risk... Now I am I, you are you and our reputation is tied to ourselves, our identity effectively becomes our wallet or your credit pass to all your goods, services and opportunities that could be attached to you and your reputation, and your _actual _credit balance too.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Steven unpacks some of these implications... When these concepts get intermeshed with identity, we get to a very interesting future where, depending on who controls that identity and that access to ownership and runs those codes, we have either a very secure future for individuals where we are very empowered... or it could be quite a scary, centralised future where your governments might own your identity and not you.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
You should be reading it if you want to catch up on what the present and the near-term future of the crypto and the blockchain industry is for organisations and individuals, or anyone who is interested in the ideas of ownership and identity... which really should be everyone, it goes way beyond Bitcoin and Etherium and gives a good overview.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
‘Crypto’, a loose term that means many things to different people, only entered the public consciousness within the last five years or so, now evident by the volume of public discussion, commentary and analysis spread across every conceivable media outlet.
Cryptography has been around for millennia, but Bitcoin only arose in 2009, and it was the spark that has taken crypto from a small group of enthusiasts into a many-tentacled creature, now attaching itself to an astonishing number of projects across all manner of applications, challenging both public and private power centres and long-established norms as it spreads.
Starting with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, a whole new host of life-forms have emerged – NFTs, the metaverse, Defi, Web3 and DAOs – all of them changing the very notion of ownership. It’s Mine digs into the history and concept of ‘ownership’, which ecosystems nurture it, and where we are now. Filled with anecdotes, observations and interviews, the book takes an entertaining and accessible look at how Bitcoin made its mark, how its technology is being re-purposed to enable a revolution, and (in non-technical terms) how it all works. It explores how these new crypto ‘life-forms’ will interact with the rest of the virtual and physical world, while making some very rich and some very poor.
Scroll to the top to listen to Williams' review
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexan107/alexan1072006/alexan107200600045/149212533-hand-holding-virtual-world-with-connection-network-global-data-information-and-technology-exchange.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other
How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.Read More
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years
As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.Read More
Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn
Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.Read More
Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023
An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group.Read More
What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?
The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41% of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.Read More
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE
Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.Read More
More from Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk
A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month.Read More
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women?
Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.Read More
[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding
After chewing some of the groom's passport, will he make it to the altar?Read More
Polokwane local studies medicine in UK after SA universities reject him
An SA medical student at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK talks about the bridging course that got him here.Read More
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre
The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you.Read More
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert
Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'
Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law
Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done.Read More
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem
Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.Read More
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More