[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?





Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on an Engen campaign starring some of the Springboks.

It's just one amongst a plethora of ads featuring our rugby heroes ahead of the World Cup in France.

RELATED: WATCH Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

"The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people."

Aren't they in danger of being over-exposed?

I realise I will probably get hate mail for this but I think every time you switch on a TV or open YouTube or go onto the Internet there's a grinning Springbok there, flogging anything from razor blades to deodorant to Engen fast foods, whatever... Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

As I've said before I think the best one is Siya Kolisi - not only because he's now done such a lot of it that he's pretty relaxed in front of the camera, but also because of his unique property as a sportsman... there's no on else ever who's ever going to be able to say they were the first black captain that brought a World Cup to South Africa. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

The rest of them, I mean they are rugby players for a reason. They're good on the field... and they play rugby because they're no good in theatre... They come across, I think, as pretty wooden particularly someone like Pieter-Steph du Toit.... He's suddenly transformed from a hulking great forward into a businessman in a suit because of Gilette blades sold through Dischem... Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

The Engen campaign is quite cute, Seery concedes.

It features a young boy waiting in the car with his gogo while mum goes to buy some goodies in the convenience store, where she encounters not one but four Springboks.

Then they all wave goodbye, grinning like idiots on the forecourt. I suppose it's cute in a way and if that kid had to meet those guys he'd be awestruck... Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Watch the Engen ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Bok discussion at 2:56)