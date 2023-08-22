BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other





President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The much-anticipated 15th BRICS summit opened officially on Tuesday evening, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying it is expected to be the most significant in the group's history.

The five-member group of nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is holding the three-day event in Sandton, Johannesburg.

As the summit attracts global interest, Professor Malte Brosig (Dept. of International Relations at Wits University), posed the challenge that we should not "get BRICS wrong".

How to get #BRICS wrong:



-treating it as an organization

-judging it only by what it means for the west

-assuming China dictates the club

-overfocussing on summits ' Malte Brosig (@ProfBrosig) August 22, 2023

Bruce Whitfield asks Prof. Brosig about BRICS and its significance.

He notes that the enormous media attention the summit is attracting is quite different from the last one held five years ago in 2018.

What is BRICS at this point - an alliance, a club? Whitfield ponders.

The term 'club' is actually quite fitting. I'm using the word 'grouping', but it's not an organisation. An organisation or an alliance would be something where you have a headquarters, you have a foundational treaty, you have sub-bodies and voting, decision making, implementation of policy programmes.... This you don't necessarily have with BRICS, so it's more like a looser foreign policy grouping - but for a reason. Prof. Malte Brosig, Dept of International Relations - Wits University

It actually makes sense to have a loose grouping and not so much of a strategic alliance because some of the BRICS countries also are in competition with one another (think of China and India). The BRICS grouping, which is not so much focused on hard implementation, makes sense for these countries. Prof. Malte Brosig, Dept of International Relations - Wits University

This sort of "club governance" also has the advantage that member countries do not criticise one another, Professor Brosig points out.

You know from the start if you attend a BRICS summit that it is a friendly environment, very different for example from the United Nations or the G20 where there would be more open confrontation or criticism he says.

We have to understand that many of these countries also have domestic issues, and that's a kind of a safe environment where heads of state actually meet, and that makes it attractive too. Prof. Malte Brosig, Dept of International Relations - Wits University

Professor Brosig agrees that the future role of an expanding BRICS is a long-term game.

Let's say on the economic front BRICS countries - independent of how strong the individual economic growth is, it is a matter of fact that they make up almost a quarter of the world GDP and the dollar is in decline in terms of the percentage of trade that's cleared in US dollars. Prof. Malte Brosig, Dept of International Relations - Wits University

BRICS can certainly accelerate that process of gradual de-dollarisation and less hegemonic position of the West, but this will not happen overnight so it is definitely a long game. It'll also be interesting to see how the group actually develops further in terms of membership. Prof. Malte Brosig, Dept of International Relations - Wits University

