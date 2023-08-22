Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’ South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala. 22 August 2023 5:02 PM
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday. 22 August 2023 4:10 PM
Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth. 22 August 2023 2:53 PM
View all Local
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton. 22 August 2023 11:57 AM
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships. 22 August 2023 9:23 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 23 August 2023 5:32 AM
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month. 22 August 2023 2:04 PM
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women? Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants. 22 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win... 22 August 2023 1:14 PM
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup? Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this questi... 22 August 2023 10:03 AM
View all Sport
Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January! With reviews like, 'one of the best African live performances ever' from Dozi and other local stars, you won't want to miss this. 22 August 2023 1:19 PM
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer. 22 August 2023 8:50 AM
It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two Rihanna reportedly gave birth to another baby boy. 22 August 2023 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch [WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023. 22 August 2023 3:20 PM
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it! UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day. 22 August 2023 1:51 PM
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia. 22 August 2023 1:47 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Spur's profits jump over 50%, but taxi strike costs CPT franchisees millions

22 August 2023 7:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
spur
doppio zero
spur corporation
company results
Val Nichas

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Val Nichas after the Spur Corporation released its results for the year to end-June 2023.

The Spur Corporation has reported that profit before tax jumped by 51.9% to R318.4 million for the year to end-June 2023.

The restaurant group also owns brands like Panarottis, RocoMamas and John Dory's.

Spur on Facebook @SpurSteakRanches
Spur on Facebook @SpurSteakRanches

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 81.1% to 261.18 cents.

The Group declared a final gross dividend of 110 cents per share. The R100.1 million dividend will be declared from income reserves.

RELATED: Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero

Profit before tax in Spur's South African operations grew by 53.3% to R302.7 million (compared to R197.5m in 2022).

This includes a marketing fund surplus of R1.1 million.

Spur restaurants whose operations were impacted by the week-long Cape Town taxi strike lost R4.5 million in sales.

Spur Group results: SA franchise restaurants - spurcorporation.com
Spur Group results: SA franchise restaurants - spurcorporation.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Val Nichas, CEO of the Spur Corporation, who says they are very satisfied with their results.

The challenge now is to continue on this trend, she says.

We definitely saw a softening of the performance in the second half, which was to be expected with the market conditions and the pressure on consumer spend, but we're very grateful for the results indeed.

Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation

Nichas points out that the formula with franchising is that the Corporation can only do well if its franchisees do well.

If we look at turnover revenue on the whole the franchise network _has _performed well and, yes, there are always a few of the marginal stores that are struggling. Those are the ones we have to support and work with to either help them market their way through it or manage it through some support, some concessions... but overall franchisees have also benefited from the upturn (post-COVID)...

Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation

The biggest shift we saw post-COVID, and it's recovered a little... is just the dinner trade. Dinner has definitely become earlier so we saw a bit of a recovery in the sense that the evening trade grew, but we no longer see those busy restaurants right up to the last hour. Consumers are definitely staying home or getting home earlier.

Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation

Another continuing trend is the demand for convenience, Nichas says.

While many people have returned to normality in terms of going out for meals, a large percentage still want the convenience of deliveries at home so that market has continued to grow.

While the customer customer count is up, the average ticket count or what people spend hasn't grown dramatically she adds.

It is has gone up only in line with inflation.

The one benefit we have for the Spur brand is that the perceived value for money is good. Consumers know they can come in and get a nice generous portion, a nice wholesome meal. I think as long as you're offering the return for the customer's investment in terms of the experience and safety for their kids... then the consumer's still satisfied.

Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Spur Corporation CEO




22 August 2023 7:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
spur
doppio zero
spur corporation
company results
Val Nichas

More from Business

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© serezniy/123rf.com

How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years

21 August 2023 8:35 PM

As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parilovv/123rf.com

Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn

21 August 2023 7:54 PM

Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro Private School in Roodeplaat. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023

21 August 2023 7:41 PM

An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?

21 August 2023 6:44 PM

The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41% of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backlog on issuing of operator permits impacting on tour operators / Pexels; Rafael Mendoza

Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'

21 August 2023 2:27 PM

The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa's cannabis industry is worth billions. Picture: © Eric Limon/123rf.com

Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE

20 August 2023 8:41 AM

Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children

18 August 2023 1:17 PM

As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lifestyle

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

Local

SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’

Local

EWN Highlights

Brazil high court rules homophobia punishable by prison

23 August 2023 8:29 AM

Zimbabwe to vote in uphill election for defiant opposition

23 August 2023 8:16 AM

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return from exile

23 August 2023 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA