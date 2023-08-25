Aligning your ambitions with your investments





Saving money may sound simple, but it may be more difficult to achieve. But how does one save, and what should you be saving for?

Figuring out what your financial goals are may be easier with more personalised advice. Standard Bank's expert advisors provide individuals with realistic and attainable solutions grounded in financial realities. When thinking of medium-term goals, like home buying, being strategic is essential. For long-term planning, fixed deposits and tax-free investments may encourage more disciplined saving.

Listen to Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments at Standard Bank was In Conversation with John Maytham below...

For short-term goals, such as putting down a downpayment for a car, or saving for rainy days, Money Market Select gives you immediate access to your money, while still earning competitive rates. Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments - Standard Bank

Standard Bank's Money Market Select Investment Account, yielding up to 8.7% interest, or 8.8% if you sign up digitally, will help those looking towards goal-driven savings. This account is catered towards helping individuals keep their self-made promises, closing the gap between dreams and actions.

Essentially, it is about more than just saving; it is about investing with intention. Standard Bank's commitment to helping individuals empower themselves to save towards their dreams stands out, empowering individuals on their personal financial journey.

Find more about Standard Bank's Money Market Select Investment Account