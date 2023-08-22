Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away





In July, Watts announced he was stepping away from Carte Blanche after 35 years to focus on his health.

Last year he was diagnosed with skin cancer which then spread to his lungs.

He was receiving treatment for a cancer diagnosis and was hospitalised with sepsis in March which he said took a toll on his health in an interview with Pippa Hudson.

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

He leaves behind his wife, Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin.

Friends, colleagues and fans have taken to social media to mourn Watts’ passing.

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a… pic.twitter.com/hyK9nghkNe ' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 22, 2023

One of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin. pic.twitter.com/s8NIrlPgQi ' Bongani Bingwa IG/TikTok: Bonglez (@bonglez) August 22, 2023

Derek Watts has passed away.



Heartbreaking news. I will forever be grateful that I shared a moment with you when you interviewed me on Carte Blanche. You were larger than life, kind and one of the best interviews I’ve ever had.



Sending love and light to all who knew you. ' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 22, 2023

I am in absolute shock. My heart and thoughts go out to our full #CarteBlanche @carteblanchetv team and, above all, Derek's family. A national treasure beyond compare: brilliant, relatable and a fine broadcaster throughout. May he rest well in peace. He passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/0QtvtgBfnO ' Erin Bates (@ermbates) August 22, 2023

This article first appeared on 702 : Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away