SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’
John Maytham speaks to Corruption Watch Executive Director, Karam Singh.
SARB cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm.
They claim that the president did not contravene the Exchange Control Regulations and that there was no obligation on Ramaphosa to declare the currency as there was no concluded transaction.
Singh says it seems he was cleared on a technicality in the reading of the relevant legislation.
It does seem like a loophole and short of the reserve bank giving us a fuller statement… it leaves more questions than answers really.Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
He adds that the secrecy surrounding this seems strange as it does not remove doubt or suspicion that people may have around the matter.
To cloak this thing in secrecy… seems in tension with an open and transparent democracy that we would want to have.Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Listen to the interview above for more.
