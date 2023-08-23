Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
John Perlman speaks with Rob Rose, Editor at Financial Mail.
Schreiber is the first company executive from Steinhoff to be convicted in relation to the global scandal.
The German court found Scheiber colluded in executing false transactions and was culpable in the R106 billion Steinhoff fraud.
In 2017 Steinhoff made headlines after numerous accounting irregularities came to light.
The company’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, has yet to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the Steinhoff scandal, despite the charges against him.
At this point, it is looking pretty bleak for Markus Jooste when it comes to the prospect of successfully fighting off these charges.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Jooste was due to appear in a German court recently, but failed to appear, leading to the issue of an arrest warrant.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence
