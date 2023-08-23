Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights





TS Galaxy are flying high in the early stages of the new DStv Premiership season having won two of their first three matches to earn seven points and sit third on the log.

Having started the season with a 1-0 win over Cape Town Spurs, Galaxy followed that up with a goalless draw against Chippa United and then their stand-out result of the season so far, a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, The Rockets are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ramovic outlined what he has changed since coming to the club.

When I arrived, we had two points from six games and you have to make a lot of changes to try to change this. A squad of 36 players is too big and we had to get 14 players out because I like to work with 24 players so that you can have time to improve the players and everyone can get the maximum training time. It's almost two years that I am in charge now and we have improved a lot. Those who show that they want to be in the team will be in the team. Four players have got a national call-up from this club and I have to thank my staff for their work and their knowledge. Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy Coach

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Galaxy finished 10th last season but Ramovic has his eyes on a top eight finish this time around and believes the win over Chiefs was deserved.

You have to be there for the team 24 hours a day and our training methods are so important to the players, so they know where they have to improve. You have to be excellent all the time. If I talk about my team, I include myself in that as well, so I hold myself to the same standards as I hold the players. It's not fun, it's hard work. My philosophy is to be intense, compact and aggressive so that you can win the ball back quickly and out the other team under pressure. We have to work on the attacking side more, but we are trying to improve that. Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy Coach

Robert Marawa and TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic. Picture 947.

Ramovic, also spoke about the standards of officiating after being denied a penalty in the game against Chiefs.

The whole of last season we probably lost 10 points because of poor refereeing and the incident against Chiefs was a penalty. Of the refs we have, only 20% to 40% are good, the rest need to improve a lot. You ask yourself how is this possible that a ref can’t see these things? What would happen if we didn’t win the game because of that decision? If I have to improve every day, why can’t the referees? They also need help and proper training. This country has so much potential in the players and the coaches, they just need help and better education. This league can be high quality. Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Sead Ramovic:

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights