



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 10, 16, 19, 29 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 24, 27, 50 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 22/08/23

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/VQbJ6ZbJRB ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 22, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023