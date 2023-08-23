Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
CAPE TOWN - Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said he was looking forward to keeping up the momentum of the work that was achieved during the first minibus taxi task team meeting.
Members of taxi umbrella body, Santaco, joined representatives from the city and provincial government for a meeting on Tuesday following a violent minibus taxi strike earlier this month.
Quintas said that future engagement looked promising.
"While there is plenty of work ahead of us, the spirit of today’s engagement was forward-looking and respectfully open-minded. We've begun a revision of the terms of reference that reflect our collective dedication, and it will be ready for final input and signing by the end of the week."
Quintas said the stakeholders were set to engage in a three-day workshop next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
