Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine





JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was prepared to replace all the grain that used to be supplied by Ukraine.

Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Russian leader is not physically attending the summit because of an arrest warrant issued against him.

It followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had sent grain prices skyrocketing and this had disproportionately affected poor countries.

"I have repeatedly said that our country has the capacity to replace Ukrainian grain, both commercially and as free aid to needy countries, especially since our harvest is again expected to be perfect this year."

