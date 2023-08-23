Streaming issues? Report here
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa

23 August 2023 8:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
South african rugby

The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town.

Today, we've got professional rugby teams like the World Champion Springboks, Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers but, before 1862, rugby as a sport was not played competitively in South Africa.

Rugby was introduced to South Africa by British colonists, including many miners from rugby union stronghold Cornwall Rugby Union in Cornwall. They began playing 'rugby football' (as it was known then) in the Cape Colony.

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

The game spread from the Cape Colony to the Eastern Cape and Natal and along the gold and diamond routes to Kimberley and Johannesburg.

The first rugby match in South Africa was played on this day (23 August) in 1862 at Green Point Common in Cape Town.

Teams were made up of civilian and military players who had learned the game in schools in England.

Gentlemen (as they were called at the time) of Cape Town joined in and the first match in South Africa took place between the "Officers of the Army" and the "Gentlemen of the Civil Service" on 23 August 1862. The game ended with a 0–0 draw.

RELATED: 'SA FEMALE RUGBY TEAM BULLS DAISIES FULLY BLOOMED BUT NEEDS WATERING FROM GOVT'

Rugby clubs such as the Stellenbosch Rugby Club (founded in 1883) started to grow across the country, but the South African Rugby Board wasn't formed until 1889 to ensure uniformity among all clubs.

Around the early 1900s, rugby teams in South Africa started playing the game competitively; Pretoria Rugby Football Club won the Carlton Cup in 1905.

Image source: Screengrab from Wikipedia
Image source: Screengrab from Wikipedia

Now, South Africa's national team consistently ranks among the very strongest in the world, winning the 1995, 2007 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

RELATED: ‘SISTER BETTINA’ HITMAKER MGARIMBE HAS A BRAND-NEW SONG FOR THE SPRINGBOKS

Here's to 161 years of rugby - what would Mzansi be without it?


This article first appeared on KFM : On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa




