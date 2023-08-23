McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'
Lester Kiewit interviews McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche legend Derek Watts.
It's been a sad 24 hours as South Africans mourn the loss of television legend Derek Watts.
Watts (74) passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones after losing his fight against cancer.
RELATED: Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away
As much as the team prepared for the day, Moleli says it was still hard when they received the dreaded call.
After dedicating 35 years to Carte Blanche, it's safe to say there are few souls untouched by this incredible loss.
Moleli reflects on his recent Iron Man race, being greeted by the "gentle giant" with open arms as he crossed the finish line, despite Watts already being sick at the time.
He was with me every step of the way.McFarlane Moleli, colleague of Derek Watts
Tributes are pouring in from all of the lives touched by Derek Watts and the legacy that he leaves behind.
Listen below:
It's a great loss not just for us at Carte Blanche but for the country as a whole.McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche legend Derek Watts
He never stopped being human, he never stopped being loving, he never stopped being kind.McFarlane Moleli, a colleague of Carte Blanche legend Derek Watts
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
