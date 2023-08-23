Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber (and others) hop off the Scooter Braun train





Mega entertainment manager Scooter Braun is facing a mass exodus of clients.

The likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and actress Idina Menzel are just a few of the A-list stars reported to have left Braun’s management company.

Braun - a titan in the music industry for decades - managed the likes of Bieber for 16 years and Grande for a decade under his own banner, SB Projects.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know so far:

• J Balvin was the first A-list artist to leave SB Projects back in May to join Roc Nation.

• The rumour mill sprung into action on 18 August when Puck News reported that Bieber and Braun hadn’t spoken in a month and the Peaches singer was ‘poking around’ for new management. Representatives from Braun and Bieber denied the rumors but Bieber himself has remained silent.

• On 21 August news broke that Braun’s other biggest acts, Grande and Lovato, were also leaving. While sources close to Braun denied the news, sources close to the Grammy Award-winning singer said she has departed. A representative from Lovato's camp confirmed the split to Billboard on 20 August, adding that she was on the hunt for new management.

• Broadway actress Idina Menzel was the next celebrity to dump SB Projects

• Late on 22 August Variety reported that Braun was planning to step back from ‘day-to-day’ management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, which notably manages BTS.

The celebrity manager has a history of public clashes with clients.

He notably feuded with Taylor Swift in 2019 when he purchased Big Machine Records, which included the legal rights to her first six albums.

Just over a year later, he sold Swift’s masters to a private-equity company.

She tried to buy them back herself but Braun’s team asked her to sign an ‘ironclad NDA’ before she could even place a bid.

While Braun has not directly confirmed or denied the reports surrounding the mass exodus, he did poke a little fun at the reports tweeting: "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

