8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

The bodies of eight people were found in a flooded sewer. This after torrential rainfall trapped participants during a tour of Moscow's sewer system .

According to reports, the group who had embarked on a guided walk, were unable to escape to the surface as water levels rose at an alarming rate.

Among the deceased were a company employee, his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old nephew.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the incident as a "terrible tragedy".

Russia’s state Investigative Committee told reports that the tour was illegal and that a criminal case had been opened.

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

It's just awful. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

