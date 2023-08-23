8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
We have to start asking, 'Is mom OK?' says women's mental health experts The case of Lauren Dickason - who murdered her 3 children - has thrust the complexity of postpartum depression into the spotlight. 23 August 2023 5:37 PM
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament. 23 August 2023 5:10 PM
View all Local
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency? The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton. 23 August 2023 11:58 AM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
'Telling this story is like coming full circle' - Old Righteous Blues director Old Righteous Blues is one of the big locally produced movies that will be in competition at the Silwerskerm Film Festival. 23 August 2023 1:41 PM
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised. 23 August 2023 1:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! C... 23 August 2023 4:17 PM
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

23 August 2023 10:40 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Moscow
The World View
Walking Tour

The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

The bodies of eight people were found in a flooded sewer. This after torrential rainfall trapped participants during a tour of Moscow's sewer system .

According to reports, the group who had embarked on a guided walk, were unable to escape to the surface as water levels rose at an alarming rate.

Among the deceased were a company employee, his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old nephew.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the incident as a "terrible tragedy".

Russia’s state Investigative Committee told reports that the tour was illegal and that a criminal case had been opened.

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39
Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

It's just awful.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




23 August 2023 10:40 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Moscow
The World View
Walking Tour

More from World

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion

23 August 2023 7:58 AM

On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border / Twitter screenshot: Human Rights Watch

Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch

22 August 2023 3:20 PM

[WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook screengrab from Krispy Kreme's Facebook page

Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!

22 August 2023 1:51 PM

UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BRICS / Wikimedia Commons: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации

'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin

22 August 2023 1:47 PM

The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lifestyle

Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman

Local

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

Local

Devi Govender on last day spent with Derek Watts: 'It was a lovely afternoon'

Local

EWN Highlights

Marais says she would be an 'incorruptible' Public Protector

23 August 2023 9:33 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izotholakala kalula imali kwi-BRICS Bank, lunezihibe ukhetho eZim

23 August 2023 9:00 PM

Section 194 inquiry 'bent over backwards' for Mkhwebane, says Dyantyi

23 August 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA