Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste?





John Maytham speaks to Gillian Rightford, Managing Director of Adtherapy, about Pedros latest chicken advert.

Listen to her take below.

Pedros' latest advert, labelled 'chicken wars' is under scrutiny.

Rightford explains that the ad is a comparative-type advert where the main message is that market leaders of fast-food chicken brands (AKA, Pedros' competitors) are good but the little guy trying to compete against the market leaders (AKA Pedros) is best.

The ad is set at the "overpriced chicken head office" where it's inferred through colours, branding and symbolism that the heads of KFC and Nando's are coming up with a game plan to discuss the new chick-en on the block - Pedros.

The game plan is that a competitor spy from the market leader is planted at Pedros to discover their secret but they're won over by Pedros' tasty product. Watch the ad below.

Rightford says that good comparative advertising is witty and thoughtful and raises all brands status involved in the ad - if it's done correctly.

Rightford says that Pedros' ad is not very complimentary about KFC or Nando's with the ad implying that the one fast-food chicken brand is greasy while the other is expensive.

Overall, this comparative ad was in poor taste, says Rightford.

She says it just felt mean.

It's meant to be cheeky and a spoof but I felt it missed the mark. It was finely crafted but what bugged me was that I thought it was mean-spirited. Be funny and create a conversation but don't be ugly. Gillian Rightford, Managing Director - Adtherapy

Read Rightford's full review, here.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.

