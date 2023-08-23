Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman
Ruda Landman, journalist and former Carte Blanche co-host, pays tribute to Derek Watts, who has died following his battle with cancer.
"I can't think of any person who did not like Derek Watts" said Watts' Carte Blanche colleague and 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday.
Bingwa was adding his voice to the many who have been paying tribute to the late journalist who has died at the age of 74.
RELATED: McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'
Watts, who had worked on the popular news show for 35 years, announced in July that he was leaving the investigative programme to focus on his health following a cancer diagnosis.
Ruda Landman was one of the presenters on the show in its early days - she says while she and Watts were not close personal friends, they had a strong professional relationship:
We had such an absolute trust as respect for each other as colleagues.Ruda Landman, Journalist and former Carte Blanche presenter
I had never felt as safe in a working environment as I did with Derek at my side. He was so professional, he was always prepared.Ruda Landman, Journalist and former Carte Blanche presenter
When I was talking, he would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe.Ruda Landman, Journalist and former Carte Blanche presenter
Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which later spread to his lungs.
He continued to present on Carte Blanche up until March, when a sepsis infection complicated his treatment, forcing him to take a step back from the cameras.
Last month the beloved television presenter confirmed to Rapport that he wouldn’t be returning to the Sunday night show saying, "a while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway… 35 is a good number”.
Carte Blanche's Executive Producer John Webb pays tribute to the late Derek Watts - click to listen:
RELEASED: Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years
Listen to more tributes below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman
