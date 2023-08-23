Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released





The man who raised Zephany Nurse believing her to be his own child is apparently seeking a divorce from convicted kidnapper Lavona Solomon.

RELATED:Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime

There have always been doubts about whether Michael Solomon, the man who raised Zephany Nurse, knew of his wife Lavona's crime.

Lavona Solomon was released on parole last week, having served seven years in prison for the kidnapping of the infant in 1997 from Groote Schuur Hospital.

Now it's being reported that husband Michael, who has always claimed not to have known Zephany was not his child, has filed for divorce from the woman who became known during her criminal trial as the 'Steel Ma'.

It's also claimed that Michael is in a new relationship and made known his intention to divorce Lavona while she was imprisoned at Worcester Female Prison.

Recently-married Zephany (raised as Miche) says Lavona's release came as a relief as "it allows everyone to move forward with their lives".

I am more at peace with the fact that she is coming out. I think that stems from forgiveness and moving on with life. Zephany Miche Nu

However, posting on Facebook recently, the mother-of-two wrote of Michael and of her biological father Morne Nurse having to overcome a 'type of circumstance which they have not created or deserved. A circumstance that was created by a selfish and ruthless act.'

"It's not a matter of a small white lie," she wrote, "it's a deception, a betrayal that cuts deep down into the heart and it cuts silently year after year. Sometimes you don't even realize that it's cutting, but it's there. It destroys everything you built, because everything was built incorrectly the first time, and now having to rebuild correctly."

It is not known whether Lavona Solomon, who was sentenced to ten years behind bars, will be allowed to contact Zephany or the Nurse family under the terms of her parole.

RELATED: Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole