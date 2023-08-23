Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows
Lester Kiewits speaks to Motswedi Modiba AKA Moe, a South African making a name for herself by singing in Mandarin on China’s biggest reality singing competition 'Sing! China', which is in it's eighth season.
Listen to the conversation below.
'Sing! China' is a reality show similar to other reality singing shows - except Moe leaves the audience in awe as she flawlessly sings in Mandarin.
Moe is from Pretoria and attended Pretoria Chinese School (PCS) from grade 1 to 12 - after matriculating she won a scholarship to study in China.
In 2015, Moe lived in China, exposing her to the language, culture and environment.
Moe travelled back and forth from South Africa to China while developing her language skills and starting a TikTok account.
'Sing! China' discovered her videos and approached her to participate in the competition when several of her TikTok videos went viral.
Watch her perform in the show below.
RELATED: [WATCH] SA SINGER MAKES HISTORY IN CHINA WITH SOULFUL & FLUENT MANDARIN VOCALS
After showcasing her stunning vocals in their language, Modiba says the judges and the audience on the show were "blown away by a South African singing in Mandarin."
The Chinese audience says that if they were to listen without seeing anyone, they wouldn't believe that it's a foreign person.Motswedi Modiba, Singer - Sing! China
Go, Mzansi excellence, go!
Follow Moe's journey on @moeismusic on social media or catch episodes of Sing! China on YouTube.
@moeismusic We brought church to Sing!China 😂❤️ Only Walter and I knew ‘Total Praise’ beforehand. But the others wanted to join so we taught them the song and took this video a few minutes after.😄❤️ Here we were all at risk of getting called out for battle, so nerves were HIGH. But we came together, exhaled and did what we love. We all felt so much more relaxed afterwards hahah ❤️❤️ #MOE #MOE莫维蒂 #中国好声音 ♬ original sound - MOE.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oH6yJJsYWfo
