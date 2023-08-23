Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows





Lester Kiewits speaks to Motswedi Modiba AKA Moe, a South African making a name for herself by singing in Mandarin on China’s biggest reality singing competition 'Sing! China', which is in it's eighth season.

'Sing! China' is a reality show similar to other reality singing shows - except Moe leaves the audience in awe as she flawlessly sings in Mandarin.

Moe is from Pretoria and attended Pretoria Chinese School (PCS) from grade 1 to 12 - after matriculating she won a scholarship to study in China.

In 2015, Moe lived in China, exposing her to the language, culture and environment.

Moe travelled back and forth from South Africa to China while developing her language skills and starting a TikTok account.

'Sing! China' discovered her videos and approached her to participate in the competition when several of her TikTok videos went viral.

After showcasing her stunning vocals in their language, Modiba says the judges and the audience on the show were "blown away by a South African singing in Mandarin."

The Chinese audience says that if they were to listen without seeing anyone, they wouldn't believe that it's a foreign person. Motswedi Modiba, Singer - Sing! China

Go, Mzansi excellence, go!

Follow Moe's journey on @moeismusic on social media or catch episodes of Sing! China on YouTube.