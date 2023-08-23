Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Deputy Public Protector
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Deputy Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

EWN’s Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to Lester Kiewit about the final eight candidates vying for the job of Public Protector.

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt
Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

RELATED:How the Public Protector selection process can be improved

The final eight candidates vying for the key position of Public Protector have been given security clearance.

Among them are six advocates and the current acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka.

Over the next two days, Parliament will interview eight candidates to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable term ends in October.

Each of them will be interviewed for 90 minutes and they will only be taking questions from the permanent members of the committee.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN

This is the first time the process will include all of the political parties represented in Parliament.

But the alternate and the smaller parties will not be given equal amounts of time to question these candidates.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN

Mostly, says Dentlinger, the hopefuls are an 'unknown crop', with a couple of exceptions.

Tomorrow we will have the deputy Public Protector who some feel is in the running for the top job, but if the EFF has its way, she won't even be interviewed.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN

She'll be last to be interviewed and, incidentally, she'll be up against one other candidate who interviewed fairly well in 2016, Muvhango Lukhaimane.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - EWN

The EFF says Gcaleka’s performance in an office that has lost the public’s trust should exclude her from vying for the post.

Click the podcast link to listen to more about the interviewing process for the next Public Protector.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates














