The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Opinion
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elon Musk
Elon Musk twitter
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the online trends of the day, including Elon Musk pushing to change how article links appear on X.

Skip to 8.04 for this one.

Friedman says that Musk's latest order as the head of X (formerly called Twitter) is to scrap headlines from news articles to "improve aesthetics."

The news was confirmed with a post by X News Daily, eliciting a comment from the gazillionaire.

RELATED: ELON MUSK SAYS HE'S NOT LEAVING HIS FORTUNE TO HIS KIDS WHEN HE DIES

Musk intends to turn X into "an everything app" which means it'll undergo a rebrand - perhaps this headline scrap is the start of something new?

RELATED: ELON MUSK AIMS TO TURN TWITTER INTO AN ‘EVERYTHING APP’, BUT WHAT IS IT?

Friedman says that this change is concerning for people in the content editing world, like her, as it could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw an audience on X.

Currently, news links come up on the timeline of users as "cards" along with an image, source address and an abridged headline. Such packaging helps draw clicks and helps publishers gain readers.

The headline exclusion means users will only see an image with a caption.

RELATED: ELON MUSK TO FOOT THE LEGAL BILL FOR PEOPLE FIRED FOR X (TWITTER) POSTS

Friedman speculates why Musk has made this move.

I think it's got to do with the fact that he can't stand most of the news media and that you click away from X to an external site with articles.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

He gets people on his platform because they're looking for news so isn't he benefiting from it too? We're all benefiting!

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

RELATED: ELON MUSK V MARK ZUCKERBERG CAGE FIGHT TO BE STREAMED LIVE ON X (AKA TWITTER)

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




