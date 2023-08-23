Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out





Here we go again... Fyre Festival appears to be back for a second act.

Before we get into Fyre Festival 2, here's what you missed about Fyre Festival (part 1):

1) It was one of the most hyped-up music festivals of 2017. The festival was meant to take place on a Bahamian island with many A-list celebs and influencers hyping it up with artists like Blink 182, Migos and Major Lazer set to perform while Ja Rule was basically the face of the event.

2) When attendees – who’d spent thousands of dollars on tickets – arrived on the Bahamian island of Exumas, they were met with mass disorganization, half-built tents, and catered food that was a little more than limp cheese sandwiches.

In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire and bank fraud and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Prosecutors said in a statement at the time that McFarland defrauded Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million, and that he’d participated in a separate “sham ticket scheme” in which he sold bogus tickets to fashion, music and sporting events while out on bail.

McFarland was released from prison in 2022 after serving nearly four years of his six-year sentence and his first order of business is creating Fyre Festival 2.

On Monday (21 August), McFarland said in a video on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to 'Fyre Festival 2' is live and heading to the Caribbean sometime toward the end of 2024. No other concrete information around the event date, location, or lineup has been announced yet.

On Tuesday (22 August) McFarland announced on his social media that pre-ticket sales were sold out.

McFarland also released a statement saying that he’d written a 50-page plan to make the event happen.

This time around, the event organiser is working with "the best logistical and infrastructure partners to make the impossible happen."

McFarland also specifies that revenue from ticket sales “will be held in escrow until the final date is announced.”

