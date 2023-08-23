We have to start asking, 'Is mom OK?' says women's mental health experts
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Bavi Vythilingum, Specialist Psychiatrist and member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists and Dr Dee Marco, founder of creative research space Mother Lab about the impact of post-partum disorder on new mothers, fathers and their families.
RELATED:Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer?
The tragic case of Lauren Dickason, who murdered her 3 children in New Zealand in 2021, has thrust the complexity of postpartum depression into the spotlight.
Dickason, a South African citizen, was last week convicted of the murders of her daughters, Liane (6) and her twin sisters, Maya and Karla (2).
In court, Dickason admitted to the killings but mounted a defence of insanity, however, a jury rejected her defence and found her guilty of the triple murder.
It's a case that has sent shockwaves throughout the world, with many labelling Dickason 'a monster'.
Specialist Psychiatrist Dr Bavi Vythilingum says, we ought to look at why it is that Dickason was unable to access support she clearly needed:
It's been such a devastating case and so distressing because it's an absolute tragedy that this mom...didn't get the help that she needed.Dr Bavi Vythilingum, Specialist Psychiatrist and member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists
Postpartum if left untreated can go untreated for years - it's not uncommon to have a pregnant woman and her mother to come in and the grandmother-to-be now recognises in conversations with her daughter, that SHE is depressed and she has been depressed since the birth of her children.Dr Bavi Vythilingum, Specialist Psychiatrist and member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists
Dr Dereline Marco, Wits researcher and founder of creative research space Mother Lab says what the case highlights is a lack of understanding of post partum mental health:
People have very preconceived ideas about what post-natal depression looks like.Dr Dereline Marco, Academic/Founder of creative research space Mother Lab
So much of how we think in society is "oh,the baby is here!" and there's an assumption that that is only a joyful experience.Dr Dereline Marco, Academic/Founder of creative research space Mother Lab
Immediately the focus goes to the child and the child's well being, and there is very little attention paid to mother well-being.Dr Dereline Marco, Academic/Founder of creative research space Mother Lab
Click the link above to listen to the full interview on postpartum depression from Good Morning Cape Town
RELATED: Why healing from trauma is vital
