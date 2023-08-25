Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka





Unlock the Cape is your guide to discovering the coolest spots, some right under your nose in and around the Cape. Plus, when you go with your friends, you get to make it one big adventure. After all, Life should be lived like an adventure.

Each week I share two spots for you to explore across the Cape.

Get ready to experience an explosive burst of flavour in your mouth at Kapoochka!

Below are more details about Kapoochka:

Where and what: Family run vendor serving authentic Indian street food and beverages with a special twist.

Address: Makers Landing, V & A Waterfront and Oranjezicht Farmers Market, V & A Waterfront

Operation Time: Thursday (10am-6pm), Friday - Saturday (10am-8pm) – Sunday (10am-5pm)

My experience and more details about Kapoochka:

Get ready to experience an explosion of flavours in your mouth as you try food items from Kapoochka’s curated menu. They are a family-owned business located inside Makers Landing at the V & A Waterfront and serve delicious Indian street food, beverages, and their own specialised cotton candy flavours (known as Buddhi ke ball in India)

The owner, Hitesh Panchal originally from Mumbai brought Kapoochka to South Africa in 2020. Since then, the family business has grown tremendously. After your first bite and visit, customers are prone to return and become regulars.

Kapoochka is also known as a ‘Pani Puri’. This popular street food dish is the size of a golf ball. It is made by making a round hole on the top of the hollow shell and stuffing it with a mixture of ingredients and some sauces. Before eating it, you pour the sauce in the Puri, and then you pop into your mouth. The dish is simple, delicious, and a great snack size treat that leaves you filled - so do not underestimate its size. Pani Puri’s popularity is what inspired the name of the family business, as it has various names in the different states of India. One of them being Poochka.

Visit and try one of their signature puris aka an explosive pop, discover more dishes from their menu and bond with the team over food. As it is a family business, they want you to feel relaxed, comfortable, and part of the Kapoochka family.

Aside from the puris, here are a couple of food items you can also try:

· Double decker Bombay sandwich (popular dish and the coriander chutney makes it unique)

· Spiced potato crochet

· Dosa (when in doubt)

· Volcano soda (a new beverage on the menu and my favourite)

· Any of the 3 Lassi drinks.

· Galub Jaman (a dessert similar to a malva pudding. It's fried dough soaked in sugar syrup and worth all the calories)

BUDGET:

It is budget friendly and food items on the menu are under R150

Kapoochka's social media handles: IG + FB

This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka