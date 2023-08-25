Streaming issues? Report here
Unlock the Cape: The Creamery

25 August 2023 5:25 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
lifestyle
IceCream
capetown
icecreamflavour
#travel

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.

Unlock the Cape is your guide to discovering the coolest spots, some right under your nose in and around the Cape. Plus, when you go with your friends, you get to make it one big adventure. After all, Life should be lived like an adventure.

Each week I share two spots for you to explore across the Cape.

Enjoy a scoop or two of ice cream at The Creamery!

Below are more details about The Creamery!

Where and what: A local Ice cream shop for everyday celebrations

Locations: Mouille Point, V & A Waterfront (Harbour View, next to Exclusive Books) Newlands, Claremont (Palmryja Junction) and Durbanville.

Operation Time: Monday – Sunday (9am – 11pm) for all locations except Harbour View (Monday-Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday and Saturday, 9am-10pm; Sunday, 9am – 8pm)

Website

My experience and more details about The Creamery:

Visit The Creamery for your scoop of the week, be it as a treat, date, or everyday celebration. This ice cream shop is here to stay and walk through life with you by serving handmade ice cream using natural ingredients.

Cozy up with your favourite scoop, come rain or shine. If you are new, here’s the low down of how it works at The Creamery:

· The experience starts once you walk through doors, and you receive a warm welcome.

· Walk to the counter, here you will be able to choose from a range of options and taste test if you are indecisive.

· Half and half are available, if you like the best of both worlds, like me

· Alternatively, when in doubt try their flavour of the month or rotational flavours of the day.

What are you waiting for? Pick your location and go cuddle up with The Creamery and enjoy their delicious, sweet treats, freshly baked waffles, warm beverages, hot cookies, and more. They are open till late just for you!

the-creamery-wafflejpg

The Creamery social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Eat local churned ice cream at Kristen's Kick-Ass Ice CreamBite into Mochi Mochi's sweet treatsEnjoy art, poetry, music and Vegan food at The Commons

LISTEN TO WHAT UTE HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE CREAMERY ON AIR:


This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the Cape: The Creamery




