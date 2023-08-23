'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA





Bongani Bingwa interviews James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa.

Despite the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill being approved by cabinet in March, it's yet to be processed by parliament’s mineral resources and energy committee.

The Bill, once passed, will make way for a competitive electricity trading market and will allow for multiple electricity generators outside of Eskom.

Additionally, it will be a vital step in unbundling Eskom and attracting new investment into the utility's transmission grid.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Mackay says that the laws within the Electricity Regulation Act need to be changed, however, Parliament's approval is required in order to reform the sector.

He adds that this is important to boost our economy.

While there have been delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is now being tabled with Parliament.

Slowly the world is moving towards a new technology world dominated by clean technology which will be made up primarily of energy sources such as wind and solar.

The reason for this is that it's clean, decentralised, easily distributed and highly digitised – according to Mackay, this is another reason why our laws need to change.

As an economy we're well-behind our peers. James Mackay, CEO – Energy Council of South Africa

We need to move our electricity market from a strong government mandated monopoly control structure into a very market digital control structure. James Mackay, CEO – Energy Council of South Africa

