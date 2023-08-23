'Telling this story is like coming full circle' - Old Righteous Blues director
Lester Kiewit speaks with Director of Old Righteous Blues, Muneera Sallies.
The Silwerskerm Film Festival will be taking place in Camps Bay from 23-26 August.
The film is starts on Christmas Day in 1997 when Hantjie Jansen receives news that his uncle, the Kerskoor’s long-standing trommelmajoor [drum major], is stepping down.
Hantjie always deemed of becoming trommelmajoor, but many factors will stand in his way from ageing leadership to the divided community.
This movie will also tell the tale of star-crossed lovers in a Romeo and Juliet type tale, but with a distinctly Capetonian feel.
Sallies says that she grew up in Bo-Kaap and was surrounded by the world of art and theatre, which inspired her to focus on this aspect of Cape culture.
Ons 2de @kykNETtv #Silwerskermfees speelfilm premiére vandag om 20:15. Lees meer oor #OldRighteousBlues hier: https://t.co/v4aXvdltJn pic.twitter.com/Fqn0kadURu' Silwerskermfees (@SilwerskermFees) August 23, 2023
To be able to be a part of a story like this and tell a story like this, it is almost as if it is a 360. It is so amazing, it’s a full circle.Muneera Sallies, Director - Old Righteous Blues
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10159629706351717&set=a.10151085222241717
