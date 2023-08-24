Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS
A zoo in Tennessee in the US has welcomed a rare giraffe that doesn’t have any spots.
That’s right! The female calf was born completely spotless at Brights Zoo on 31 July.
Experts believe she is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe in the world.
She is already about 1.8 meters tall.
Incredibly rare giraffe with no spots born at Brights Zoo in Tennessee 🦒 pic.twitter.com/PbGoprDPsC' Pubity (@pubity) August 22, 2023
Reticulated giraffes are a species with brown and orange spots primarily used as a form of camouflage.
They are native to Africa and were listed as endangered in 2018.
Each giraffe has a unique pattern of spots which research believes are inherited from their mothers.
The zoo is running a contest for the public to name the new giraffe.
Shortlisted options include Kipekee, which means ‘unique’ in Swahili; Firayali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means ‘she is most beautiful’; and Jamella, which is ‘one of great beauty’.
A rare giraffe without spots at a Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she’s definitely not ordinary.' OBA OF TEXAS👑 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@CoachAAdams) August 23, 2023
The calf was born at the family-owned Brights Zoo. Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that.
#Moscow pic.twitter.com/zrpUbslJ6c
This article first appeared on 947 : Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/giraffe-funny-cute-zoo-animal-2469322/
More from Lifestyle
India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon
India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring.Read More
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’
It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August.Read More
Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause
Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.Read More
[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why...
Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct?Read More
Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers
Motshabi Nomvethe from PPS explains why insurance premiums for both are equal, despite ongoing debate about which is safer.Read More
[REVIEW] 'I was thoroughly impressed.' Bodytec meets everyone's fitness needs
Africa Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen tested out Bodytec. Here's their review.Read More
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries
Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?
If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?Read More