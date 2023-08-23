What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler in her regular slot on The Money Show.
If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time.
If your provider fails to do so and misses the deadline, the medical scheme could decline the claim and leave you 100% responsible for payment.
This is unfair, but what recourse do you have?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler examined the issue closely after hearing the story of a Discovery Health client who experienced the horror of a denied claim after breast cancer treatment.
The invoice for one of her two pre-approved surgeries had been submitted late, more than four months after the op.
In terms of the Medical Schemes Act, members and providers must submit claims within four months from the date of service.
The doctor's PA undertook to appeal Discovery’s decision, which happily resulted in success for the patient.
RELATED: Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
Asked for advice for scheme members, Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach saidthey should have an open dialogue with their healthcare professionals regarding the claim and payment process of the practice.
Although many healthcare providers submit claims directly to DHMS (on behalf of members), it remains the member’s responsibility to ensure that claims are submitted timeously to the Scheme to ensure review and payment, where appropriate.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
We encourage members to track the payment of their claims following the treatment they have received, either on the Discovery website, or on the app.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Don’t trust that your medical provider is going to submit your claim in time, Knowler cautions.
"Either take on the job of submitting your claim yourself, or, if you haven’t had confirmation from your medical scheme that your claim was paid by the third month, follow up with both the practice and your scheme."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the full conversation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/9dreamstudio/9dreamstudio1706/9dreamstudio170601367/80474312-billing-statement-for-for-medical-service-in-doctor-s-office-on-stone-desk-background.jpg
