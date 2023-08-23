Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY'





Chemicals and energy company Sasol released its full-year results to end-June 2023 on Wednesday, reflecting a better performance overall than for 2022.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R21.5 billion declined 65% compared to the prior year, while operating profit of R55.4 billion (before remeasurement items) increased 8%.

Remeasurement items contributed a net loss of R33.9 billion compared to a net gain of R9.9 billion in 2022, Sasol said.

Bruce Whitfield asked Sasol CEO and President Fleetwood Grobler about the large impairment on its ageing Secunda plant.

Grobler sketched the context of this impairment.

What we is the cash-generating unit of the fuels part of the Secunda value chain. We've taken an impairment of around R35 billion, but the value in use of our chemicals cash-generating unit in that same plant is still very much (in terms of its value in use) higher, and the headroom is substantially higher than the impairment we took on the fuels refinery that we posted today. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

The perspective is that when you look at the total value chain, there is still a big number of value in use that remains in that value chain... The further context is that this is an accounting calculation, so this is a very blunt tool in terms of measuring strategy outcomes because it discounts the alternative solutions in their entirety. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

Grobler also cleared up what he says is a misunderstanding in the press regarding the dividend Sasol declared on Wednesday in the context of its full-year dividend.

As a reminder, for our previous financial year 2022 we did only pay a final dividend, and that tallied up to R14.70 in that final dividend. This year we posted an interim dividend of R7 per share, and today we announced the R10 per share so it's actually R17 for the year so it's 15% up year-on-year on our dividend. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

Grobler further outlined Sasol's three-phase strategy in terms of shifting their operations into greener energy sources as the world prepares for the Just Transition.

The first is that we need to reset - that means we need to take cost out to be able to self-fund our transition, which is a 30% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

