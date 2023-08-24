Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Fifa Womens World Cup
Kaylin Swart
2023 Womens World Cup

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, says she is adjusting to life post the FIFA Women’s World Cup, in which the shot-stopper was one of the most talked about players in the squad.

The 28-year-old started every game of the tournament, where Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Her performances came under scrutiny in the early part of the tournament, in particular the mistake against the Netherlands in the round of 16 which gifted them their second goal of the game. Before that, however, Swart was instrumental in getting South Africa beyond the group stages and produced a crucial save against Italy in the final match of the round-robin stages.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Swart spoke about dealing with the noise during the tournament.

I have proven many times that I deserve to be in the national team. Obviously, now I am used to the criticism but in the beginning, it was tough to take and there were times when it really got to me. I realised that those people don’t pay my bills and aren’t in the gym and at training to see how hard I work. After the Sweden game, I disconnected from social media. A lot of the moments in that game were uncontrollable and after that, I showed up at training and I showed up in games. It got so crazy that I didn’t want to be part of it anymore and my teammates helped me in that respect as well. The comments about me not being good enough to be starting or even being on the team were really harsh. People compared me and Andile [Dlamini] to try and make a rift between us, which never happened. People don’t really know who I am, so I felt it was unfair to compare the two of us. Yes, we are competitors but we are also good friends.

Kaylin Swart, Banyana Banyana Goalkeeper
swart-1jpg

Despite all the criticism, Swart was still one of the top goalkeepers at the tournament, making 14 saves across the four matches at an average of just over three saves per 90 minutes.

When I saw the FIFA stat I was pretty surprised and to be in the top 10 was massive. It validates all the hard work that I have done and I have always wanted to do my best and prove that I am worthy of playing at the highest level. I hope that after this World Cup, people have a different opinion of me and whether I do good or bad, people will always have something to say, but this shows that I didn’t just make up the numbers in the World Cup but performed well.

Kaylin Swart, Banyana Banyana Goalkeeper
swart-2jpg

Swart is also hoping that Banyana’s performance at the global showpiece can be a force for change in women’s football in South Africa.

We fought many battles before this and none of them were fruitful. This tournament changed our lives from a football perspective and from a financial point view as well, on top of what we did for ourselves and for women’s football in the country. People will still be talking about us even though the World Cup has ended now, which is amazing.

Kaylin Swart, Banyana Banyana Goalkeeper

Watch below for the full interview with Kaylin Swart:


This article first appeared on EWN : 'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart




