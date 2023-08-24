Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working. 23 August 2023 8:01 PM
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endors... 23 August 2023 7:08 PM
We have to start asking, 'Is mom OK?' says women's mental health experts The case of Lauren Dickason - who murdered her 3 children - has thrust the complexity of postpartum depression into the spotlight. 23 August 2023 5:37 PM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 24 August 2023 5:33 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
'Telling this story is like coming full circle' - Old Righteous Blues director Old Righteous Blues is one of the big locally produced movies that will be in competition at the Silwerskerm Film Festival. 23 August 2023 1:41 PM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! C... 23 August 2023 4:17 PM
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS,... 23 August 2023 7:58 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023

24 August 2023 5:33 AM
by Eyewitness News
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 06, 24, 28, 41, 46 B: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 11, 12, 14, 27, 30 B: 10

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 08, 19, 41, 49 B: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023




© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in its history. Photo: Twitter/@SEFutbolFem

FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries

23 August 2023 1:55 PM

The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.

FILE: Old Righteous Blues poster. Picture: Muneera Sallies/Facebook

'Telling this story is like coming full circle' - Old Righteous Blues director

23 August 2023 1:41 PM

Old Righteous Blues is one of the big locally produced movies that will be in competition at the Silwerskerm Film Festival.

Picture: masanyanka/123rf.com

‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day

23 August 2023 1:39 PM

Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised.

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics'

23 August 2023 1:11 PM

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. Photo: Instagram/serenawilliams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl

23 August 2023 12:00 PM

The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

23 August 2023 5:32 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

