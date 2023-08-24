Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 are:
Lotto: 04, 06, 24, 28, 41, 46 B: 27
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 11, 12, 14, 27, 30 B: 10
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 08, 19, 41, 49 B: 14
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 August 2023
