Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity. 24 August 2023 1:38 PM
30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness US Fulbright exchange student Amy Biehl was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993. 24 August 2023 12:57 PM
Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism? Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering." 24 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Local
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Sou... 24 August 2023 10:04 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries Registered debt counsellor Carla Oberholzer shares tips for grocery shopping ahead of payday. 24 August 2023 9:06 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
Sasol CEO clears up results 'misunderstanding': 'Dividend INCREASED YoY' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its full-year results to end-June 2023. 23 August 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
India becomes the fourth nation to land on the moon India moon rover has since exited the spacecraft to begin exploring. 24 August 2023 3:17 PM
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
[LISTEN] BEWARE of Cash Crusaders' return policy. Here's why... Seven-day versus 12-month return policy. Which one is legally correct? 24 August 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is ‘very much alive’ It was mistakenly reported that Heath Streak died on 23 August. 24 August 2023 2:30 PM
On this day in 1975, Queen's iconic rock song Bohemian Rhapsody came to life The song almost didn't make it into existence, since it broke all music boundaries at the time. 24 August 2023 8:56 AM
Meet Moe: A South African Mandarin singer in China's biggest singing shows Motswedi Modiba, AKA Moe - a South African blowing judges away singing in Mandarin in China’s biggest singing competition, Sing! C... 23 August 2023 4:17 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute. 24 August 2023 10:05 AM
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin. 24 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

24 August 2023 8:36 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Valdimir Putin
Wagner Group

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa at The International Crisis Group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the private military company Wagner Group, is presumed to be dead after being on a passenger list of a jet that crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people on board, says Russia's civil aviation authority.

It's believed that the plane was shot down by Russian air defences and that Prigozhin died "as a result of actions of traitors to Russia".

Prigozhin was responsible for a short-lived mutiny against Vladimir Putin after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces.

While Prigozhin was on the passenger list there's no guarantee that he actually got on the plane, says Pigou.

If Prigozhin is in fact dead, he says it will remain business as usual for the mercenaries.

Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin / Wikimedia Commons: Government of the Russian Federation
Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin / Wikimedia Commons: Government of the Russian Federation

RELATED: Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

RELATED: Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

He was a man with a very large ego and perhaps he felt he was indestructible.

Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa – The International Crisis Group

It does appear in the eyes of many people that Putin has taken his revenge.

Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa – The International Crisis Group

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia




24 August 2023 8:36 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Valdimir Putin
Wagner Group

More from World

Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin / Wikimedia Commons: Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground

24 August 2023 2:01 PM

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UK Government

France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

24 August 2023 10:05 AM

As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US

23 August 2023 7:08 PM

Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nadine Dorries / Wikimedia Commons: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down

23 August 2023 1:26 PM

Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia’s Sewer Tragedy / Wikimedia Commons: padonak39

8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour

23 August 2023 10:40 AM

The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

23 August 2023 8:05 AM

Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion

23 August 2023 7:58 AM

On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS, climate change and food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Putin says Russia has capacity to replace grain supplied by Ukraine

23 August 2023 6:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke virtually at the BRICS Summit, which is currently being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness

Local

Zoo welcomes the only known living giraffe WITHOUT SPOTS

Lifestyle

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

Politics

EWN Highlights

BRICS Summit finale: Member states adopt new declaration

24 August 2023 4:46 PM

EFF in CoCT accuses council speaker of abusing rules to eject its members

24 August 2023 4:32 PM

Intelligence services should not be excluded from PP investigations - Lukhaimane

24 August 2023 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA