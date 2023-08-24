Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia
Bongani Bingwa interviews Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa at The International Crisis Group.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the private military company Wagner Group, is presumed to be dead after being on a passenger list of a jet that crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people on board, says Russia's civil aviation authority.
It's believed that the plane was shot down by Russian air defences and that Prigozhin died "as a result of actions of traitors to Russia".
Prigozhin was responsible for a short-lived mutiny against Vladimir Putin after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces.
While Prigozhin was on the passenger list there's no guarantee that he actually got on the plane, says Pigou.
If Prigozhin is in fact dead, he says it will remain business as usual for the mercenaries.
He was a man with a very large ego and perhaps he felt he was indestructible.Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa – The International Crisis Group
It does appear in the eyes of many people that Putin has taken his revenge.Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa – The International Crisis Group
This article first appeared on 702 : Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia
