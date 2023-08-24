'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws





Lester Kiewit interviews Zenzele Ndebele, a Zimbabwean journalist based in Bulawayo.

Yesterday, Zimbabweans went to the polls to elect councillors, members of parliament and a president.

This is the country’s second general election since the late long-term ruler, Robert Mugabe.

It is also the second time that incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa from the governing Zanu-PF party and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen's Coalition for Change, faced each other since 2018.

The elections have since been extended for another day in particular wards, despite it needing to take place within one day, according to Zimbabwean law.

Ndebele says that there were many inconsistencies, such as ballot papers not arriving at voting stations in areas controlled by the opposition party.