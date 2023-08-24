Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries





Africa Melane speaks to Carla Oberholzer (a registered debt counsellor at CreditSmart Financial Services) on how people can shop smarter when buying groceries

While payday looms, it is important to shop smarter and not harder when buying your monthly groceries.

Tips for consumers before hitting the shops:

Have a game plan

Ensuring that you have a plan will not only save you time but save your wallet.

This means cracking out a pen and paper, or your phone, to write down a specific list of things you need to buy and how much you plan on spending.

When it comes to finances, especially grocery shopping, you need to budget and make sure you know what the amount per person in your household is for the entire month. Carla Oberholzer, registered debt counsellor

Oberholzer recommends taking it one step further by working out some meal plans.

This will give you an idea of the specific items you need to buy, curbing excess spending and unnecessary food wastage.

Keep an eye out

It is important to be aware and mindful of how much things cost.

This will go a long way in helping you identify which sales are actually sales, especially when it comes to bulk deals.

You really have to know what things cost because [sometimes] they say it is a sale, but I can actually get this item on my way to work at that shopping outlet and it’s actually cheaper. Carla Oberholzer, registered debt counsellor

Opt for in-season produce

While we all love a good mango, litchi or strawberry, it is important to know that they aren’t always in season.

Out-of-season produce often costs more because it requires more manpower to get them to the grocery store.

Grab a banana on your way out

One of the most overlooked tips is to never go grocery shopping on an empty stomach.

You will end up buying things you don’t need just because you are hungry.

Those shelves stocked with snacks aren’t just for aesthetics; they are strategically placed to entice you.

It happens to everyone... you need to think about the marketing strategy that the outlet has or the packaging that is luring you in. Carla Oberholzer, registered debt counsellor

Meal prep in larger quantities

Preparing meals, or simply cooking in slightly bigger quantities, can save you time and benefits your pocket.

Prepare your favourite dishes and store the extras in the fridge for the next day or freeze where possible for later.

Scroll up to listen to the interview

This article first appeared on 947 : Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries