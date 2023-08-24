30 years after Amy Biehl's murder, her mother speaks about forgiveness
Ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death, Lester Kiewit speaks Linda Biehl, mother of murdered American student Amy Biehl.
The mother of murdered American exchange student Amy Biehl, has spoken about the process of reconciliation with her killers ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death.
Amy was murdered during political mob violence in Gugulethu in 1993.
In 1997, Linda Biehl and her late husband Peter attended the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings of Amy's killers who were granted amnesty after claiming Amy's killing was politically motivated.
They went on to set up a foundation, the Amy Biehl Foundation (later remaned The Amy Foundation) in her memory.
She said to us...thousands of blacks are killed and they're always a number, a white person is killed and there's a name.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
She often said, if something happens to me in South Africa, I'd rather be a number than a name.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
We weren't even going to name the foundation, when we started it in the US and then here, the Amy Biehl Foundation, and then everyone said [we] should.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
The Amy Foundation runs programmes in the Western Cape to help empower young people from challenged and vulnerable communities.
Linda explains how it was, that she and her late husband faced their daughters killers during the TRC process.
Both Linda and Peter spoke at the hearing:
We had spoken to Desmond Tutu and we said we want to support South Africa so what would you suggest, and he said speak from your heart.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
Biehl explains how she spoke about the person Amy was, a great student, a keen athlete:
All of a sudden the four guys looked up...and I looked at them and they said Amy is real and they followed that up with saying please forgive us.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
Linda says the family accepted the that the killing was politically motivated:
They didn't know Amy at all. She was a symbol. The slogan was 'one settler, one bullet' - they didn't know she was a young American woman helping out.Linda Biehl, Mother of Amy Biehl
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation from Good Morning Cape Town with Linda Biehl.
More from Local
Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause
Kerry Hoffman, founder of Souper Troopers speaks on the non-profit organisation's focus to help the homeless through humanity.Read More
Sun, sea and sand or death, destruction and darkness - what is Dark Tourism?
Dark Tourism is defined as "tourism that involves travelling to places associated with death and suffering."Read More
No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'
On September 4 2018, a devastating explosion ripped through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory, claiming eight lives.Read More
Inflation drops to 2-year low, spelling good news for interest rates
It appears that the Reserve Bank's bitter medicine of continued interest rate hikes is working.Read More
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.Read More
We have to start asking, 'Is mom OK?' says women's mental health experts
The case of Lauren Dickason - who murdered her 3 children - has thrust the complexity of postpartum depression into the spotlight.Read More
'Clear confirmation' of electricity bill delays resolving – Energy Council of SA
Despite delays in processing the Bill, Mackay says that there is "clear confirmation" that it is being tabled with Parliament.Read More
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released
Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child.Read More
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.Read More