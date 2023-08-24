No justice for Denel explosion victims and a 'knife into loved ones hearts'
Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families.
- Nico Angelo Samuels: 41
- Stevon Robert Isaacs: 51
- Mxolisi Sigadla: 40
- Bradley Tandy: 19
- Jamie Lesley Haydricks: 24
- Jason Hartzenberg: 22
- Triston Lance Davids: 22
- Thandolwethu Mankayi: 27
These are the victims who lost their lives after a devastating explosion ravaged through the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) factory in Somerset West on 4 September 2018.
Unfortunately, no one will be held legally responsible as the Director for Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape has decided not to pursue any charges relating to the deaths.
This is despite red flags being raised by the Department of Employment and Labour in 2021 after an inquiry found the failure to conduct proper risk assessment when installing new components at the factory, which ultimately caused the explosion.
As the 5th memorial of the explosion approaches, Bazier who represents the families of the victims, says that this is a 'knife into their hearts'.
She adds that the families feel as through they have once again failed their loved ones as justice remains out of reach.
While no amount of money will bring back their loved ones, Bazier says that making a civil claim may be an option to find some sort of justice and closure.
It's again a wound that has opened.Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families
Money doesn't bring back loved ones at the end of the day.Alderman Rhoda-Anne Bazier, community activist and spokesperson for the victims’ families
Source : Cindy Archillies
